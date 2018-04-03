AVX Co. (AVX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $20.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given AVX an industry rank of 87 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of AVX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st.

In related news, insider Zahir Dhanani purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.09 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Insiders acquired 633,000 shares of company stock worth $70,030 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVX during the third quarter worth $226,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AVX during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of AVX during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVX during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AVX by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVX stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $16.53. 108,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,788.10, a PE ratio of 330.67 and a beta of 0.83. AVX has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $20.22.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $431.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.60 million. AVX had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that AVX will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. AVX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 920.18%.

About AVX

AVX Corporation (AVX) is a manufacturer and supplier and reseller of a line of passive electronic components, interconnect devices and related products. AVX operates in three segments: Passive Components, Kyocera Electronic Devices (KED Resale) and Interconnect. The Passive Components segment consists of surface mount and leaded ceramic capacitors, surface mount and leaded tantalum capacitors, surface mount and leaded film capacitors, thick and thin film packages of multiple passive integrated components, thermistors, inductors and resistive products.

