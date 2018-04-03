AWARE (AWR) Trading 3.6% Lower This Week

AWARE (CURRENCY:AWR) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 27th. One AWARE token can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE, Bibox and Allcoin. AWARE has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $426,085.00 worth of AWARE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AWARE has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007326 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003127 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00710218 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00185709 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038633 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029429 BTC.

AWARE Token Profile

AWARE was first traded on January 2nd, 2018. AWARE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for AWARE is www.aware.bi. AWARE’s official Twitter account is @AWARE__Official. The official message board for AWARE is medium.com/@AWARE_CAPITAL.

Buying and Selling AWARE

AWARE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Bibox and BigONE. It is not currently possible to buy AWARE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AWARE must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AWARE using one of the exchanges listed above.

