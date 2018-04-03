AWARE (AWR) Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last Week

AWARE (CURRENCY:AWR) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last week, AWARE has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. AWARE has a market cap of $0.00 and $454,014.00 worth of AWARE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AWARE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, Bibox and BigONE.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007519 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003176 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00722787 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00014976 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00180027 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00039117 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00030886 BTC.

AWARE Profile

AWARE launched on January 2nd, 2018. AWARE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for AWARE is www.aware.bi. The official message board for AWARE is medium.com/@AWARE_CAPITAL. AWARE’s official Twitter account is @AWARE__Official.

Buying and Selling AWARE

AWARE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Bibox and BigONE. It is not possible to buy AWARE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AWARE must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AWARE using one of the exchanges listed above.

