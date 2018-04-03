Axa Has $3.10 Million Holdings in Regions Financial Corp (RF)

AXA increased its stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 143.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,098 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,600 shares during the quarter. AXA’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Welch Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $499,726.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 240,796 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,522. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 92,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $1,783,255.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of RF opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20,857.26, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. Regions Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 20.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its banking operations through Regions Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank, which is a member of the Federal Reserve System. It operates in three segments: Corporate Bank, which represents its commercial banking functions, including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and investor real estate lending; Consumer Bank, which represents its branch network, including consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, small business loans, indirect loans, consumer credit cards and other consumer loans, as well as the corresponding deposit relationships, and Wealth Management, which offers individuals, businesses, governmental institutions and non-profit entities a range of solutions to enable transfer of wealth.

