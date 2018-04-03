UBS set a €23.60 ($29.14) target price on AXA (EPA:CS) in a report published on Monday, March 19th, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.30 ($34.94) target price on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs set a €25.50 ($31.48) price target on AXA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Cfra set a €28.00 ($34.57) price target on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Macquarie set a €22.70 ($28.02) price target on AXA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €27.40 ($33.83).

Get AXA alerts:

EPA CS traded up €0.23 ($0.28) on Monday, reaching €22.80 ($28.15). The stock had a trading volume of 14,250,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. AXA has a 1 year low of €22.13 ($27.32) and a 1 year high of €27.69 ($34.19).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €23.60 Price Target by UBS Analysts” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/axa-cs-given-a-23-60-price-target-by-ubs-analysts-updated-updated.html.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: France, Europe, Asia, the United States, International, and Transversal and Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.