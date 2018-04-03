Middleby Corp (MIDD) Holdings Increased by Axa

AXA raised its holdings in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. AXA’s holdings in Middleby were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in Middleby by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 73,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Middleby by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Middleby by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Middleby by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 21,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period.

Middleby stock opened at $123.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6,898.89, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.79. Middleby Corp has a twelve month low of $107.53 and a twelve month high of $142.00.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company had revenue of $632.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.83 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 12.77%. analysts expect that Middleby Corp will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nassem Ziyad purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.00 per share, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MIDD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $149.00 target price on Middleby and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Middleby in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wellington Shields downgraded Middleby from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.25.

The Middleby Corporation is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of commercial foodservice, food processing equipment and residential kitchen equipment. The Company operates in three segments: the Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, the Food Processing Equipment Group and the Residential Kitchen Equipment Group.

