Axa Sells 425,600 Shares of Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA)

AXA trimmed its stake in shares of Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 97.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425,600 shares during the quarter. AXA’s holdings in Discovery were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 391.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 10,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8,184.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.54. Discovery Inc has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Discovery had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DISCA. Barrington Research raised Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Bank of America upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.05.

In other news, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 16,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $367,141.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,598.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Leavy sold 20,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total transaction of $483,954.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $913,006 in the last three months. 6.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, formerly Discovery Communications, Inc, is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements.

