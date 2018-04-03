Axa Takes $239,000 Position in Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI)

AXA purchased a new stake in Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. AXA owned about 0.05% of Armstrong Flooring at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 187,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 564,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,046,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,489,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Armstrong Flooring alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

NYSE:AFI opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. Armstrong Flooring Inc has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $349.09, a P/E ratio of 62.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Armstrong Flooring’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Armstrong Flooring Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/axa-invests-239000-in-armstrong-flooring-inc-afi-stock-updated.html.

About Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc produces flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of residential, commercial and institutional buildings. The Company designs, manufactures, sources and sells resilient and wood flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It operates through two segments: Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring.

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.