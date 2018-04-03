Axa Acquires Shares of 5,730 Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

AXA acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Liberty Property Trust by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LPT opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5,858.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.74. Liberty Property Trust has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. Liberty Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 61.78%.

LPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase cut shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust (the Trust) is a self-administered and self-managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s assets are owned directly or indirectly, and substantially all of the Trust’s operations are conducted directly or indirectly, by its subsidiary, Liberty Property Limited Partnership (the Operating Partnership).

