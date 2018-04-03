Axa Decreases Position in QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST)

AXA reduced its position in QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 78.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 116,602 shares during the quarter. AXA owned about 0.07% of QuinStreet worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 1,230.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 13,462 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QNST shares. BidaskClub downgraded QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 22,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $313,898.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,945.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Simons sold 229,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $2,066,643.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 862,358 shares of company stock valued at $10,388,404 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $590.41, a PE ratio of 85.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90. QuinStreet Inc has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $14.65.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $87.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.18 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing and media company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

