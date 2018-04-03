Axa Sells 7,240 Shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (IDLV)

AXA reduced its holdings in shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,240 shares during the quarter. AXA owned 0.46% of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IDLV opened at $32.78 on Tuesday. PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $35.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were issued a $0.0979 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%.

