Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Stock Rating Lowered by CL King

CL King cut shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 16th, Marketbeat.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ:AAXN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.48. 467,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,609. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $40.49. The stock has a market cap of $2,084.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.22, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.77.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $94.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.88 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 1.59%. equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 9,301 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $337,998.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Luke Larson sold 36,105 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $1,322,165.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAXN. Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 357,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 31,543 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,663,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,718,000 after acquiring an additional 11,433 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,278,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 33,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER Weapons, and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P and TASER X2 smart weapons for law enforcement; consumer CEWs; and replacement cartridges and consumables, as well as performance power magazines.

