Azul (AZUL) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News coverage about Azul (NYSE:AZUL) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Azul earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 46.565350419581 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Azul alerts:

NYSE:AZUL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.77. The company had a trading volume of 263,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,909. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $11,180.94 and a P/E ratio of 22.22. Azul has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $35.05.

Several brokerages recently commented on AZUL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Azul in a research report on Friday, March 9th. UBS began coverage on Azul in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Azul in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.78 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.46.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/azul-azul-getting-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-accern-reports.html.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA is a Brazil-based company engaged in the provision of passenger transportation services. The Company primarily acts as an airline operator under the Azul brand name. The Company provides scheduled flights between numerous cities in Brazil, including Sao Paulo, Brasilia, Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte, Porto Alegre, Curitiba, Manaus, Cuiaba, Fortaleza and Salvador, among others.

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.