Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Now Covered by B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) in a research note published on Tuesday, March 27th, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Saratoga Investment from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saratoga Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, National Securities restated a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.38.

SAR stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.66. The stock had a trading volume of 77,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,970. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $130.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.20. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $22.99.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 36.37%. sell-side analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 119.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 346.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 27,959 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 32,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.41% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

