Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Given a $18.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) has been given a $18.00 price target by B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 15th, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Axiom Securities set a $26.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Cowen set a $18.00 price target on Canadian Solar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised Canadian Solar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

Shares of CSIQ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.30. The stock had a trading volume of 373,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,061. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.71, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The solar energy provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company’s revenue was up 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quentec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quentec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,755,665 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $46,405,000 after purchasing an additional 52,412 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 4,641.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,141,385 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $19,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,313 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 495,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $8,346,000 after acquiring an additional 86,927 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 339,155 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 49,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth $1,940,000. 39.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc is a solar power company. The Company is a provider of solar power products, services and system solutions with operations in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Australia and Asia. Its segments include module segment, energy development segment and electricity generation segment.

