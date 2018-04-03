Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) and BAE Systems (BAESY) Head-To-Head Survey

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS: BAESY) and Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) are both large-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of BAE Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Huntington Ingalls Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Huntington Ingalls Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

BAE Systems pays an annual dividend of $1.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Huntington Ingalls Industries pays an annual dividend of $2.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. BAE Systems pays out 53.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Huntington Ingalls Industries pays out 23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Huntington Ingalls Industries has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

BAE Systems has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BAE Systems and Huntington Ingalls Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAE Systems N/A N/A N/A Huntington Ingalls Industries 6.44% 31.01% 8.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for BAE Systems and Huntington Ingalls Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BAE Systems 1 1 0 0 1.50 Huntington Ingalls Industries 1 2 5 0 2.50

Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus target price of $266.75, indicating a potential upside of 5.26%. Given Huntington Ingalls Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Huntington Ingalls Industries is more favorable than BAE Systems.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BAE Systems and Huntington Ingalls Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BAE Systems $23.11 billion 1.13 $1.10 billion $2.04 16.12 Huntington Ingalls Industries $7.44 billion 1.53 $479.00 million $12.14 20.87

BAE Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Huntington Ingalls Industries. BAE Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Huntington Ingalls Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Huntington Ingalls Industries beats BAE Systems on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc is a defense, aerospace and security company. The Company operates through five segments. The Electronic Systems segment consists of the Company’s United States and United Kingdom-based electronics activities. The Cyber & Intelligence segment consists of its United States-based Intelligence & Security business and United Kingdom-based Applied Intelligence business, and covers the Company’s cyber, secure government, and commercial and financial security activities. The Platforms & Services (US) segment, with operations in the United States, United Kingdom and Sweden, produces combat vehicles, weapons and munitions. The Platforms & Services (UK) segment consists of its United Kingdom-based air, maritime, combat vehicle, munitions and shared services activities. The Platforms & Services (International) segment consists of the Company’s businesses in Saudi Arabia, Australia and Oman, together with its interest in the MBDA Holdings SAS (MBDA) joint venture.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard. It also provides nuclear-powered ships, such as aircraft carriers and submarines, as well as refueling and overhaul, and inactivation services. In addition, the company offers naval nuclear support services, including fleet services comprising design, construction, maintenance, and disposal activities for in service U.S. Navy nuclear ships; and maintenance services on nuclear reactor prototypes. Further, it provides fleet support services comprising ship technical and waterfront; naval architecture and marine engineering; integrated logistics support; technical documentation development; warehousing, asset management, and material readiness; operational and maintenance training development and delivery; software design and development; IT infrastructure support, and data delivery and management; and cyber security and information assurance services, as well as undersea vehicle and specialized craft development and prototyping services. Additionally, the company offers integrated missions solutions services; nuclear and environmental services; engineering, procurement, and construction management services to the oil and gas industry; nuclear management and operations, and environmental management services to the Department of Energy, Department of Defense, local governments, and the private sector; and unmanned underwater vehicles designing and building services. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Newport News, Virginia.

