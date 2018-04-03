Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Stake Boosted by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,645 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $19,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 21,647.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,831,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,867,000 after acquiring an additional 19,740,509 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,525,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,496,859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969,677 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Altria Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,157,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914,575 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,661,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,023,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,129,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,086,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,105,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $118,435.98, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $59.07 and a 52 week high of $77.79.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 39.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.84%.

In other news, CEO Brian W. Quigley sold 3,464 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $216,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Johnson sold 14,953 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $995,720.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,631.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,117 shares of company stock worth $1,821,707 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Vetr raised Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.87 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.01 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo upped their price target on Altria Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.04 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.99.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

