Comparing Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHI) and Cameron International (CAM)

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE: BHI) and Cameron International (NYSE:CAM) are both large-cap companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Baker Hughes A GE alerts:

This table compares Baker Hughes A GE and Cameron International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baker Hughes A GE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cameron International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Baker Hughes A GE and Cameron International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baker Hughes A GE -1.42% -0.29% -0.59% Cameron International 7.17% 11.16% 5.17%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.3% of Baker Hughes A GE shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Baker Hughes A GE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Baker Hughes A GE has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cameron International has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Baker Hughes A GE pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Cameron International does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Baker Hughes A GE and Cameron International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baker Hughes A GE 1 6 4 0 2.27 Cameron International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Baker Hughes A GE currently has a consensus price target of $52.67, indicating a potential downside of 8.69%. Given Baker Hughes A GE’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Baker Hughes A GE is more favorable than Cameron International.

Summary

Baker Hughes A GE beats Cameron International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE Company is an oil and gas company. The Company is a provider of integrated oilfield products, services and digital solutions. The Company’s products and services include upstream, midstream, downstream, industrial and digital. The Company’s upstream, which includes evaluation, drilling, completions and production. Midstream enables the power and compression efficiency for LNG and pipeline and storage. Downstream builds reliability and safety into process operations that includes refining and petrochemical and fertilizer solutions. The company’s industrial solutions offers power generation, to advanced control systems and sensing technology that power industrial facilities. Digital transformation integrates data on an open platform with security and scale. The digital transformation enables field services with real-time insights. The Company’s technology delivers capacities in smaller footprints.

Cameron International Company Profile

Cameron International Corporation (Cameron), incorporated on November 10, 1994, provides flow equipment products, systems and services to worldwide oil, gas and process industries. The Company operates through four business segments: Subsea, Surface, Drilling and Valves & Measurement (V&M). The Subsea segment delivers integrated solutions, products, systems and services to the subsea oil and gas market, including integrated subsea production systems. Cameron’s Surface segment designs and manufactures wellhead and Christmas tree systemsfor onshore and offshore topside applications – from conventional to high-pressure, high temperature systems, to specialized systems for dry completions and heavy oil. The Drilling segment is a global supplier of integrated drilling systems. The V&M segment’s businesses provide valves and measurement systems. Its businesses serve portions of the upstream, midstream and downstream markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes A GE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes A GE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.