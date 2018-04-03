Ball (BLL) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BLL. TheStreet upgraded Ball from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. KeyCorp upgraded Ball from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ball from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ball from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.62.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $38.89 on Monday. Ball has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $43.24. The stock has a market cap of $13,916.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Ball had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Ball will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 19.61%.

In related news, COO Daniel William Fisher acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $360,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James N. Peterson sold 4,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $170,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,836. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household products industries. It operates in five segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

