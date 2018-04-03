Ball Co. (BLL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Ball’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Ball reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Citigroup upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Ball from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.62.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 2,228 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $88,874.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 408,215 shares in the company, valued at $16,283,696.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R David Hoover sold 2,200 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $89,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,921,921.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,556 shares of company stock worth $1,904,836 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Ball by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 30,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 37,684 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Ball by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 314,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,917,000 after buying an additional 17,986 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Ball by 1,696.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 215,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after buying an additional 203,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 22,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BLL traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,310,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,391. The company has a market cap of $13,916.05, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85. Ball has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household products industries. It operates in five segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

