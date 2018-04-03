Teachers Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 527,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Ball worth $19,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Ball by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 5.0% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 5.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Ball by 9.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 6,782 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $261,853.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 398,485 shares in the company, valued at $15,385,505.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 18,660 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $735,950.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,819,883.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,836 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLL opened at $38.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13,916.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Ball had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Ball from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Ball from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.81 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.62.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household products industries. It operates in five segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

