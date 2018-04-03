Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) Trading Down 1.2%

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) dropped 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.27 and last traded at $3.29. Approximately 365,692 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,171,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

BLDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. B. Riley set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $5.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.19, a P/E ratio of -112.00 and a beta of 1.98.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.43 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. equities research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 61,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 194,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 18,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/ballard-power-systems-bldp-trading-down-1-2.html.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.