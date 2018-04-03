Banc of California Inc (BANC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.46 Million

Analysts expect Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) to post sales of $78.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $79.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.65 million. Banc of California posted sales of $95.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full-year sales of $78.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $322.60 million to $334.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $365.95 million per share, with estimates ranging from $350.80 million to $385.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Banc of California had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $78.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BANC. FIG Partners downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Jaffray began coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Banc of California currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Shares of BANC stock opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $977.80, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.41%.

In other news, insider John A. Bogler bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.30 per share, for a total transaction of $386,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $723,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 6,699.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 9,312 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company is the parent of Banc of California, National Association (the Bank). The Company operates through Commercial Banking; Mortgage Banking, and Corporate/Other segments. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank had 90 California banking locations, including 39 full service branches in San Diego, Orange, Santa Barbara, and Los Angeles Counties.

