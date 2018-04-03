Bank of America Cuts Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL) Price Target to $17.00

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Bank of America from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 27th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Bank of America’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. UBS reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

NYSE ENBL traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $13.59. 39,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,935.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.80. Enable Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.22 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 227,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 127,318 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,340,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,288,000 after buying an additional 187,104 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 338,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after buying an additional 145,563 shares during the last quarter. EnTrustPermal Partners Offshore LP purchased a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,956,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 1,139.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 501,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after buying an additional 460,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets strategically located to serve its customers. The Company operates in two business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Transportation and Storage. Its gathering and processing segment primarily provides natural gas and crude oil gathering and natural gas processing services to its producer customers.

