Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray set a $72.00 price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.35. The stock had a trading volume of 23,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $59.05 and a 52-week high of $77.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06). Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $22.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 million. analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Russell A. Colombo sold 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $61,948.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,782,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 15,587 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,328,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.5% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 11,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. 42.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp (Bancorp) is the holding company for Bank of Marin (the Bank). The Company’s business banking focus is on small to medium-sized businesses, professionals and not-for-profit organizations. The Company operates through 23 offices in Marin, Sonoma, San Francisco, Napa and Alameda counties.

