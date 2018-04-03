Bank of Montreal (BMO) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.01

Press coverage about Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bank of Montreal earned a news impact score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the bank an impact score of 45.9955173843064 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of NYSE BMO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $66.75 and a 1 year high of $84.71. The firm has a market cap of $48,782.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.755 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 30th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

BMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal (the Bank) is a financial services provider. The Bank provides a range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services. The Bank conducts its business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking (P&C), Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

