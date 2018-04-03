Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MTU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MTU) by 776.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,085,862 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,847,743 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $15,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,022,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,662,000 after buying an additional 681,821 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,281,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,129,000 after buying an additional 187,625 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,985,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,745,000 after buying an additional 78,241 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,865,000 after buying an additional 78,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,188,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,654,000 after buying an additional 222,796 shares during the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 29th.

Shares of MTU stock opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $8.11. The company has a market cap of $88,244.16, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MTU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $13.37 billion for the quarter. research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc (MUFJ) is a bank holding company. The Company’s segments include Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group and Krungsri. The Company’s services include commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, leasing and various fields of financial services.

