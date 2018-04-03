BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,208 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.92% of BancFirst worth $14,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BancFirst by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,115,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,320,000 after acquiring an additional 563,314 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in BancFirst by 121.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 523,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,693,000 after acquiring an additional 286,641 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BancFirst by 102.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 446,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after acquiring an additional 226,044 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in BancFirst by 92.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 208,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 100,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BancFirst by 119.9% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 67,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

BANF stock opened at $52.45 on Tuesday. BancFirst has a one year low of $43.13 and a one year high of $61.05. The firm has a market cap of $1,732.80, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $91.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.53 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 23.61%. research analysts predict that BancFirst will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Banking Ltd Ptnrshp R sold 15,068 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $849,232.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,774,600 shares in the company, valued at $607,256,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total transaction of $138,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,623. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,889 shares of company stock worth $13,053,762 over the last ninety days. 42.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

