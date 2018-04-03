Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 222,611 Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,874,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,611 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.62% of TETRA Technologies worth $8,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 20,584 shares in the last quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 23,839 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 270,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 38,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TETRA Technologies news, VP Elisabeth K. Evans bought 7,600 shares of TETRA Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $29,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 63,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

TTI stock opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $434.58, a PE ratio of -16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.26. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $4.54.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $227.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.40 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on TTI shares. Piper Jaffray set a $5.00 price objective on TETRA Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Scotiabank lowered TETRA Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 price objective on TETRA Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.20 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.02.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc is an oil and gas services company. The Company focuses on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, compression services and equipment, and offshore services, such as decommissioning and diving. It is composed of five segments organized into four divisions: Fluids, Production Testing, Compression and Offshore.

