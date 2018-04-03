Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $25.22 Million Stake in Owens & Minor (OMI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,335,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239,877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.18% of Owens & Minor worth $25,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Owens & Minor by 3,167.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Owens & Minor by 42.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Owens & Minor by 5,826.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth approximately $376,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase dropped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $24.28.

OMI opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $14.26 and a 52-week high of $34.97. The company has a market cap of $956.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 64.60%.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare services company that connects the world of medical products to the point of care. The Company provides supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies and devices. The Company’s segments include Domestic, International and Clinical & Procedural Solutions (CPS).

