Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $26.91 Million Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 23,141 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.93% of Badger Meter worth $26,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 368,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 124,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

In other news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $89,462.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Meeusen sold 6,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $303,414.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,351,469.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,734,158. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $46.05 on Tuesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $52.10. The stock has a market cap of $1,372.61, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.61.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Badger Meter had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $96.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.70%.

BMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Badger Meter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $26.91 Million Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-has-26-91-million-position-in-badger-meter-inc-bmi-updated-updated.html.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of products incorporating flow measurement, control and communication solutions, serving water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers around the world. The Company’s products measure water, oil, chemicals and other fluids, provide and communicate timely measurement data.

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.