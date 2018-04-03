Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $7.80 Million Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.43% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $7,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Peter Radovich sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $884,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jung Choi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $162,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,541,849.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,911 shares of company stock worth $3,112,352 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2,450.34, a PE ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 4.37. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $68.05.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.22). research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GBT. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $61.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.69.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. Its lead product candidate is voxelotor, an oral once-daily therapy that modulates hemoglobin's affinity for oxygen, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials in adult and adolescent patients with sickle cell disease (SCD), as well as in evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of voxelotor in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

