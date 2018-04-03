Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $7.93 Million Position in Essendant Inc (ESND)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Essendant Inc (NASDAQ:ESND) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 854,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,713 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.27% of Essendant worth $7,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Essendant by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 37,206 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Essendant during the third quarter worth approximately $455,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Essendant by 63.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 185,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 72,300 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Essendant during the third quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Essendant by 94.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 34,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Essendant alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Essendant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th.

Shares of ESND stock opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. Essendant Inc has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The company has a market cap of $294.11, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Essendant (NASDAQ:ESND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.17. Essendant had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $7.93 Million Position in Essendant Inc (ESND)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-has-7-93-million-position-in-essendant-inc-esnd.html.

Essendant Company Profile

Essendant Inc operates as a distributor of workplace items in the United States and internationally. It offers janitorial and sanitation supplies, breakroom items, foodservice consumables, safety and security items, and paper and packaging supplies. The company also provides technology products, such as computer accessories, imaging supplies, and data storage products; and computer hardware, including printers and other peripherals.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essendant Inc (NASDAQ:ESND).

Receive News & Ratings for Essendant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essendant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.