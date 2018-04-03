Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,104 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.69% of ESCO Technologies worth $26,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 332.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Alyson S. Barclay sold 5,000 shares of ESCO Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,302,796. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry W. Solley sold 4,288 shares of ESCO Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $265,427.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ESE opened at $56.50 on Tuesday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $66.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,513.22, a PE ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESE. B. Riley set a $71.00 price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens set a $65.00 price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc (ESCO) is a producer of engineered products and systems sold to customers for utility, industrial, aerospace and commercial applications. The Company operates through four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG) and Technical Packaging.

