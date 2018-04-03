Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Nutrisystem (NTRI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Nutrisystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,345 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.58% of Nutrisystem worth $24,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Trust Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrisystem during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,151,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Nutrisystem by 225.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 102,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 70,900 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrisystem during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,023,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nutrisystem by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 493,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,048,000 after purchasing an additional 17,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Nutrisystem by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Michael P. Monahan sold 10,000 shares of Nutrisystem stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $496,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dawn M. Zier sold 30,006 shares of Nutrisystem stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.36, for a total value of $1,571,114.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,659 shares in the company, valued at $11,763,145.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,831 shares of company stock worth $3,566,319 over the last quarter. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NTRI opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $805.52, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. Nutrisystem has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $67.95.

Nutrisystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $131.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.75 million. Nutrisystem had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 8.30%. Nutrisystem’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Nutrisystem will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Nutrisystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Nutrisystem’s payout ratio is 51.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTRI shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Nutrisystem from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down from $73.00) on shares of Nutrisystem in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Nutrisystem from $67.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 5th. B. Riley set a $52.00 price target on Nutrisystem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Nutrisystem in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

About Nutrisystem

Nutrisystem, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the United States. The company offers weight loss programs that consist primarily of a pre-packaged food program, digital tools, and counseling. It also provides Nutrisystem Lean13 program, which provides weight loss, and support and counseling services; the South Beach Diet, a weight-loss program; and Nutrisystem 5-day kit, a ?D' kit that offers individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes.

