Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $24.68 Million Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (MTH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,979 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,532 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.20% of Meritage Homes worth $24,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Meritage Homes by 12.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 80.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth $460,000. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $26,622.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $550,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,959 shares of company stock worth $932,597. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MTH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays raised shares of Meritage Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Meritage Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.45.

Shares of MTH opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,824.97, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $946.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active-adult, and luxury homes under the Meritage Homes brand name.

