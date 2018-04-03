Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bank Of The Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank Of The Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Bank of the Ozarks have underperformed the industry over the last six months. Yet, the company has a decent earnings surprise history. Its earnings did not lag the Zacks Consensus Estimate in any of the trailing four quarters. Consistent growth in loans and deposits along with benefits from lower tax rates are expected to aid the company’s profitability. Also, its inorganic growth strategy reflects strong liquidity and balance sheet position. However, persistently rising expenses due to the company’s expansion strategy through de novo branching remains a concern. Moreover, margin pressure despite higher interest rates makes us apprehensive.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OZRK. BidaskClub downgraded Bank Of The Ozarks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Brean Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a buy rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Bank Of The Ozarks in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Bank Of The Ozarks in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of Bank Of The Ozarks stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.44. 485,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,359. Bank Of The Ozarks has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $6,187.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.33.

Bank Of The Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $245.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.84 million. Bank Of The Ozarks had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Bank Of The Ozarks will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Bank Of The Ozarks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Bank Of The Ozarks’s dividend payout ratio is 25.68%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Bank Of The Ozarks by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank Of The Ozarks Company Profile

Bank of the Ozarks, Inc is a state chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. Its deposit services include checking, savings, money market, time deposit and individual retirement accounts. Its loan services include various types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial and agricultural loans and various leasing services.

