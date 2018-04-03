Banyan Network (BBN) Trading Down 20% Over Last Week

Banyan Network (CURRENCY:BBN) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Banyan Network token can now be bought for about $0.0927 or 0.00001249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Banyan Network has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. Banyan Network has a total market capitalization of $12.65 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Banyan Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007519 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003176 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00722787 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00014976 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00180027 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00039117 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00030886 BTC.

About Banyan Network

Banyan Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 136,436,867 tokens. The official website for Banyan Network is www.banyanbbt.org. The Reddit community for Banyan Network is /r/BanyanNetwork.

Buying and Selling Banyan Network

Banyan Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox. It is not presently possible to buy Banyan Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banyan Network must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banyan Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

