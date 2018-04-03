Barber Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,806 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,673,654 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,997,381,000 after buying an additional 440,343 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 45.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,982,372 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,360,906,000 after buying an additional 5,608,785 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Walmart by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,804,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,156,909,000 after buying an additional 224,821 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,919,633 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $696,979,000 after buying an additional 45,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,706,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $859,814,000 after buying an additional 2,637,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $85.55 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $71.38 and a twelve month high of $109.98. The firm has a market cap of $263,563.13, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.04). Walmart had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $135.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Wells Fargo set a $101.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Vetr raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.28 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.40.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc, formerly Wal-Mart Stores, Inc, is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices (EDLP). The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club.

