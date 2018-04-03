Barclays (LON:BARC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research report report published on Monday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 230 ($3.18) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

BARC has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs raised Barclays to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.63) to GBX 210 ($2.90) in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 234 ($3.23) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase set a GBX 250 ($3.45) price target on Barclays and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group set a GBX 205 ($2.83) price target on Barclays and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 226.42 ($3.13).

BARC stock remained flat at $GBX 206.50 ($2.85) during midday trading on Monday. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 177.30 ($2.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 235.35 ($3.25).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 1st. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%.

In other news, insider Mike Turner acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.90) per share, for a total transaction of £21,000 ($29,013.54).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

