Basic Attention Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $207.07 Million (CRYPTO:BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $207.07 million and approximately $10.28 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002839 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, ChaoEX, EtherDelta and Gate.io. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007372 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003163 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00701613 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00014665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000463 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038222 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00171598 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00031632 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token launched on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Liqui, ChaoEX, Binance, EtherDelta, Mercatox, Huobi and Gate.io. It is not currently possible to purchase Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

