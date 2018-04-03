Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO:BAT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.03 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $212.06 million and $10.03 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. One Basic Attention Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002866 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Bittrex, Gate.io and Liqui.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007259 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003135 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00712657 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00014747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013499 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00187318 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00038477 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00031661 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

Basic Attention Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, Mercatox, Gate.io, Liqui, Huobi, Binance, Bittrex and EtherDelta. It is not possible to buy Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

