Basic Energy Services, Inc. (BAS) Insider Sells $25,215.00 in Stock

Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) insider Thomas Monroe Patterson sold 1,500 shares of Basic Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $25,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Monroe Patterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 15th, Thomas Monroe Patterson sold 1,500 shares of Basic Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $27,255.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Thomas Monroe Patterson sold 1,500 shares of Basic Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $37,020.00.

Shares of BAS traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $12.95. 472,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,230. The company has a market capitalization of $381.45, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Basic Energy Services, Inc. has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $35.84.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.15). Basic Energy Services had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $235.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.46 million. sell-side analysts expect that Basic Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAS. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Basic Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,122,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Basic Energy Services by 406.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 604,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 484,779 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Basic Energy Services by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 658,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,443,000 after purchasing an additional 356,097 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Basic Energy Services by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,000,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,491,000 after purchasing an additional 319,716 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Basic Energy Services by 175.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 447,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 285,009 shares during the period.

BAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Basic Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $19.00 price target on shares of Basic Energy Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides a range of well site services in the United States to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies, including completion and remedial services, fluid services, well servicing and contract drilling. The Company operates through the segment, which include Completion and Remedial Services, Fluid Services, Well Servicing and Contract Drilling.

