Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of high quality, mid-priced home furnishings. With over one hundred and thirty Bassett Furniture Direct stores, Bassett has leveraged its brand name in furniture with a network of licensed and Company-owned stores that focus on providing consumers with a friendly and professional environment for buying furniture and accessories. The Company continues to sell its products to other retailers, in addition to the Company’s dedicated retail store program. Bassett’s retail strategy promotes affordable custom-built furniture that is ready for delivery in the home within thirty days. The stores also feature the latest on-trend furniture styles, more than one thousand upholstery fabrics, free in-home design visits, and coordinated decorating accessories. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 29th.

Shares of BSET traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.40. 74,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.87. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $41.30.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $110.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 8.10%. sell-side analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the third quarter worth about $776,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the third quarter worth about $451,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,287,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,419,000 after acquiring an additional 39,680 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 360,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated is a manufacturer, importer and retailer of home furnishings. The Company’s segments include Wholesale, Retail – Company-owned stores and Logistical services. Its wholesale home furnishings segment is involved in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products to a network of Bassett stores (licensee-owned stores and Company-owned stores) and independent furniture retailers.

