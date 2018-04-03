Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $41.95 Million Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 649,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100,023 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.12% of Baxter International worth $41,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 51,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,654,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $236,208,000 after purchasing an additional 19,093 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 4,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $329,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.56, for a total transaction of $1,210,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,854.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.07.

BAX opened at $63.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $35,130.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80. Baxter International Inc has a 1-year low of $51.57 and a 1-year high of $72.58.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides renal and hospital products. The Company operates through two segments: Hospital Products and Renal. Its Hospital Products business manufactures sterile intravenous (IV) solutions and administration sets, premixed drugs and drug-reconstitution systems, pre-filled vials and syringes for injectable drugs, IV nutrition products, parenteral nutrition therapies, infusion pumps, inhalation anesthetics and biosurgery products.

