The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Holdings in Baytex Energy (BTE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 269,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 76,262 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of Baytex Energy worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Baytex Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,593,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,163,000 after buying an additional 150,013 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Baytex Energy by 776.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,171,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,641,000 after buying an additional 2,809,730 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Baytex Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,126,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,849,000 after buying an additional 98,700 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Baytex Energy by 614.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 312,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 269,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Baytex Energy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 297,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 28,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on BTE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of Baytex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, GMP Securities raised shares of Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.42.

Baytex Energy stock opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $648.22, a P/E ratio of -133.00 and a beta of 3.16.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $302.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.72 million. Baytex Energy had a net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.66) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Holdings in Baytex Energy (BTE)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/baytex-energy-corp-bte-holdings-boosted-by-the-manufacturers-life-insurance-company-updated-updated.html.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. It offers heavy oil, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, light oil, and natural gas liquids. Its primary oil resource plays include the Eagle Ford in Texas, and the Peace River Oil Sands and Lloydminster heavy oil projects in North America.

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.