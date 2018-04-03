Bazaarvoice Inc (BV) Receives $5.63 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Bazaarvoice Inc (NASDAQ:BV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BV shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bazaarvoice from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Bazaarvoice from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bazaarvoice from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bazaarvoice from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Bazaarvoice from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Shares of Bazaarvoice (BV) remained flat at $$5.50 on Wednesday. 1,117,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,105. Bazaarvoice has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $473.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 0.62.

In related news, insider Kelly Trammell sold 12,607 shares of Bazaarvoice stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $68,708.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bazaarvoice by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,819,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 339,536 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Bazaarvoice by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,239,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 138,541 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Bazaarvoice during the 3rd quarter worth $441,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bazaarvoice by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 87,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 48,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Bazaarvoice during the 4th quarter worth $746,000. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bazaarvoice

Bazaarvoice, Inc offers solutions and services that allow its retailer and brand clients to understand that consumer voice and the role it plays in influencing purchasing decisions, both online and offline. The Company’s solutions collect, curate and display consumer-generated content, including ratings and reviews, questions and answers, customer stories, and social posts, photos and videos.

