Bba Aviation Plc Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share (OTCMKTS:BBAVY)

Bba Aviation Plc (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) – Analysts at Jefferies Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Bba Aviation in a report released on Friday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst J. Spooner anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Bba Aviation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Investec downgraded Bba Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bba Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th.

BBAVY stock opened at $23.34 on Monday. Bba Aviation has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $26.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4,721.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. Bba Aviation’s payout ratio is 59.38%.

Bba Aviation Company Profile

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Flight Support and Aftermarket Services segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including office rentals and other technical services, fuelling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for resting and at home aircraft; technical support, line maintenance, and aircraft on ground services through Signature TECHNICAir; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management to the passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

