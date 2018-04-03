PowerShares S&P SmlCp Inftn Thgy Pfo (NASDAQ:PSCT) Shares Bought by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in PowerShares S&P SmlCp Inftn Thgy Pfo (NASDAQ:PSCT) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC owned approximately 0.39% of PowerShares S&P SmlCp Inftn Thgy Pfo worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PowerShares S&P SmlCp Inftn Thgy Pfo by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in PowerShares S&P SmlCp Inftn Thgy Pfo by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in PowerShares S&P SmlCp Inftn Thgy Pfo by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PowerShares S&P SmlCp Inftn Thgy Pfo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in PowerShares S&P SmlCp Inftn Thgy Pfo by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter.

PSCT stock opened at $75.33 on Tuesday. PowerShares S&P SmlCp Inftn Thgy Pfo has a twelve month low of $69.15 and a twelve month high of $83.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were paid a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 19th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares S&P SmlCp Inftn Thgy Pfo Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

