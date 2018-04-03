BB&T Securities LLC Acquires 9,242 Shares of Hormel (NYSE:HRL)

BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel (NYSE:HRL) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Hormel were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Hormel by 3,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hormel during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HRL. Zacks Investment Research cut Hormel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Hormel in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hormel in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hormel in a report on Sunday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Hormel in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

NYSE HRL opened at $33.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18,175.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.47. Hormel has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

Hormel (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Hormel had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Hormel’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Hormel will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th. Hormel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.77%.

In other Hormel news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 7,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $256,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,676. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven G. Binder sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $668,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,597.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,621 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,949 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

